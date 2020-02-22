Riding on Kane Williamson’s 89-run knock on Saturday, New Zealand reached 216 runs at the loss of 5 wickets at stumps in the opening Test of the two-match series at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Apart from Williamson, Ross Taylor, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 44 runs to help New Zealand’s cause.

Wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling (14) and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (4) were at the crease when the umpires called for stumps with New Zealand leading by 51 runs.

India pacer Ishant Sharma returned figures of 3 for 31, dismissing both the openers — Tom Blundell (30) and Tom Latham (11), along with the man-in-form Ross Taylor (44), whereas Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a wicket each. Meanwhile, India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled tight lines but remained wicketless throughout the day.

Resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5 on Saturday, India could add just 43 runs before getting bundled out for a low score. Ajinkya Rahane with his gritty knock of 46 runs was the top-scorer for the side.

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson claimed four wickets each and conceded 49 and 39 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Trent Boult took one wicket.

Brief Score: India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39) vs New Zealand 1st innings: 216 for 5 in 71.1 overs (Kane Williamson 89; Ishant Sharma 3/31)