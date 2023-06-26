MS Dhoni’s pic playing candy crush goes viral, and 3 mn users immediately download game

MS Dhoni has recently become the talk of the town for a rather unexpected reason. During a flight on IndiGo Airlines, Dhoni was spotted engrossed in playing the popular mobile game, Candy Crush.

As anticipated, a video capturing this moment quickly went viral on various social media platforms, causing a stir among his fans and gaming enthusiasts alike. The hashtag #CandyCrush promptly made its way onto the Twitter trends list, alongside the name of the cricketing icon.

The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Mufaddal Vohra, received an overwhelming response, accumulating thousands of likes and retweets in no time. People were quick to express their fondness for both Dhoni and the addictive mobile game, finding relatability in the fact that even a celebrated figure like him enjoys indulging in such entertainment.

The footage reveals an air hostess from the airline approaching Dhoni and presenting him with an assortment of delectable chocolates and sweets, accompanied by a thoughtful note. While the hostess engages in conversation with him, Dhoni can be seen fully absorbed in playing Candy Crush on his tablet. The juxtaposition of the air hostess’s interaction and Dhoni’s immersion in the game caught the attention of fans, sparking curiosity and excitement.

The impact of Dhoni’s Candy Crush moment was evident as the hashtag #CandyCrush swiftly gained momentum on Twitter. Users flooded the platform with nostalgic comments, reminiscing about their own experiences with the game, and expressing admiration for Dhoni’s charming hobby. However, it should be noted that some netizens speculated that Dhoni might have actually been playing a different game called Pet Rescue Saga instead.

The developers of Candy Crush capitalized on the buzz, revealing that their mobile gaming application witnessed an astounding surge in downloads, with over 3 million people installing the game within a mere three hours. In a show of gratitude, the official Candy Crush Twitter page extended its appreciation to Dhoni for inadvertently promoting their game.

For those unfamiliar, Dhoni’s passion for video games extends beyond Candy Crush. Alongside his achievements on the cricket field, he has also displayed a keen interest in other popular titles such as Call of Duty, FIFA, and PUBG. Clearly, Dhoni’s multifaceted persona continues to captivate fans, even when he’s simply enjoying some gaming fun mid-flight.