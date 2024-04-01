Mirabai set to qualify for Paris Games after finishing third in Group B of IWF World Cup

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is all set to qualify for Paris Olympics after finishing third in Group B of IWF World Cup a mandatory qualifying event for the Olympics which was held in Phuket, Thailand.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medalist lifted a total of 184 kgs (81kg+103kg) with 5 clean lifts on her return from injury after 6 months.

Speaking after the competition Mirabai said “It feels incredible to come back after an injury. Almost every lift I made today felt clean, clear, and powerful, and I’m leaving this competition feeling strong and confident”.

“The rehabilitation was tough and demanding, but with the support of everyone involved in my rehab and recovery, I pushed through all the complications. The journey to get here required relentless dedication and hard work, and I couldn’t be happier being back on the ramp – lifting and competing for my country.”

“The goal was to secure my spot for the Paris Olympics, and now that I am almost through for the Paris Olympics, all my attention is on making a mark at the Paris Olympics.”

Coach Vijay Sharma said “Our entire focus leading up to this event was solely on her (Mirabai’s) rehabilitation. Seeing her perform comfortably today, given she is returning after six months of injury and rehabilitation, makes me proud of all the hard work we have done. Today, she was comfortable and confident in her lifts.

Now that we’re almost through, our focus is firmly set on the Paris Olympics 2024. It’s time to channel all our energy into preparing for the main event in Paris