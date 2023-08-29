Mirabai Chanu not to lift at World Weightlifting Championships, focused on Asian Games

Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu’s primary focus is the Asian Games thus she will not lift in the World Weightlifting Championship though she will be present and attend the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The World Championship is slated to be held from September 4 to 17

Chanu, the leading woman weightlifter in the country made the decision in order to avoid any injuries ahead of the Asian Game which starts in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

However, since presence at the world championships is mandatory to be eligible for a spot at the Paris Olympics, Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be flying to Riyadh for the weigh-in, only.

According to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rulebook, weightlifters don’t have to compete and can only attend the weigh-in to mark their presence at the world championships.

Chanu is also, a former world, Asian and Commonwealth Games champion and has won medals in almost every major weightlifting competitions, barring the Asian Games. She missed the Jakarta 2018 edition due to an injury.

The 29-year-old Indian is currently training at St Louis’ SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig to prepare for the Asian Games. Since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she has struggled with injuries.

Following hip surgery last December, Chanu underwent a five-month rehabilitation programme before returning to competitive action at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, Korea, in May. She finished sixth there and the Korea meet has been her only competition this season.

Chanu is one of the two weightlifters in country’s Asian Games squad. Bindyarani Devi, the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold medal winner, will compete in the 55kg division.

For the Riyadh world championships, both Mirabai and Bindyarani Devi are listed in the Indian contingent alongside men’s lifters Shubham Todkar (61kg), Achinta Sheuli and N Ajith (73kg).