Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner cast his doubt on Bhuvenshwar Kumar’s injury and said that he was “not sure” about the seriousness of his main bowler’s problem.

Even though Sunrisers beat Chennai Super Kings by seven runs on Thursday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Orange Army was hit with Bhuvneshwar’s hamstring injury during the 19th over of the CSK innings.

“I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information,” Warner said at the post-match press conference on being asked about Kumar’s injury as quoted by PTI.

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer was having a great night with his economical figure of 1/20 in 3 overs when he picked up the injury after bowling the first delivery of his fourth over.

Bhuvneshwar couldn’t finish the over as he was taken off the ground despite some on-field treatment. Khaleel Ahmed was called to bowl the remaining five deliveries.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) dismal run continued as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs on Friday to register their third defeat in four matches in IPL 2020.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a competitive total of 164 before restricting CSK to 157/5. The result at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw CSK dropping to the bottom of the points table.

The script was similar in both the innings as both the sides witnessed a top-order collapse with their middle-order trying to salvage pride.

For Hyderabad, it was Priyam Garg (51 off 26 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24) and Manish Pandey (29 off 21) who helped their team in crossing the 150+ mark after the Orange Army were reduced to 69/4 in 11 overs.

Chasing, CSK were down to 42/4 in the ninth over before skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (47 off 36 balls) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35) tried to get their team back into the contest.

With the required run-rate continuously mounting and Jadeja getting out, Dhoni and Sam Curran (15 not out) then tried their best to chase down the target by going for big hits. However, it wasn’t enough to stop SRH from registering their second consecutive win of the tournament.