David Warner congratulates ‘Pushpa’ after ‘legend’ Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue in Dubai

Australian cricketer David Warner is definitely a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a legend on his latest post on social media.

Warner on Friday took to Instagram and shared the picture of Allu Arjun posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

Sharing the picture, the Aussie star captioned the image: “How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa.”

This is not the first time that the Australian batter Warner has shown his love towards Allu Arjun.

During the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

He had also danced on the number ‘Srivalli’, originally picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

Warner had also shared a video of his daughters dancing to another song ‘Saami’ from the film.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika. It will be released on August 15.