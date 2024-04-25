David Warner joins fans in anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ single

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gears up for its worldwide release on August 15th, 2024. With Allu Arjun reprising his role as the iconic Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna adding her charm, fans are eagerly awaiting the tsunami of sensation promised by this sequel.

Since the teaser’s release, fans have been buzzing with excitement, bowled over by Allu Arjun’s stunning transformation. And now, with a sneak peek of the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ dropping, the anticipation has only intensified. The 40-second teaser has left everyone craving for more, with the full song set to drop on May 1st, 2024, at 11:07 AM.

Adding to the excitement, international cricketer David Warner couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, commenting, “Oh how good is this,” expressing his love for the lyrical promo. It’s clear that the buzz surrounding ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ isn’t just limited to fans and audiences; celebrities and cricketers alike are eagerly awaiting the storm this film is set to unleash.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fasil joins the cast in a pivotal role. With each new teaser, the anticipation for the film reaches dizzying heights, setting the stage for a cinematic experience like no other.

As the countdown to August 15th begins, fans worldwide are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And with each glimpse into the world of Pushpa Raj, the excitement only grows, promising an unforgettable cinematic ride for audiences everywhere.