“Indian hockey team is going to win highest-ever medal in Asian Games”: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

After witnessing India’s triumph in an exhilarating Asian Champions Trophy final, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur believes that the Indian team will win the “highest-ever” medal in the upcoming Asian Games.

India produced a sensational comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and clinch the game by 4-3 to become the most successful team in the history of the competition.

With this victory, India became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, ahead of three-time champions Pakistan.

After the match while speaking to mediapersons, Anurag Thakur said that this is just the beginning and the Indian team will perform well in the upcoming Asian Games.

“What a final, just like I said before the match may the best team win and let us have a good final. We had a very thrilling final and the best team has won…this is just the beginning and I am sure in the Asian Games, Hockey is going to do well and India is going to win the highest-ever medal in the upcoming Asian Games”, says Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after India beat Malaysia (4-3) to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy.

Anurag Thakur also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his experience of the match and wrote, “Watched a thriller of a final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai! Take a bow, #MenInBlue. Trailing at 1-3 at half time and winning a record 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy with 4-3 is truly surreal. The match kept us on the edge of the seats untill the last moment. My heartiest congratulations to the team. You have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. is thrilled on your victory!”

In another tweet, Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team for their record-breaking victory and wrote, “Kudos to #TeamIndia for clinching the Asian Championship trophy for the 4th. Every dribble, every goal, every moment showcased the spirit of our nation. Proud of our hockey warriors! A stellar performance against Malaysia that made the nation beam with pride.”