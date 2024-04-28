Congress in the habit of reversing development works: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday accused the Congress of hindering the development works initiated by the BJP.

At both the state and national level, the Congress is in the habit of reversing development initiatives, he alleged, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently ready in top gear to realise the dream of a developed India.

Campaigning for his re-election from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency ahead of the upcoming elections scheduled for June 1, Thakur lamented that all the development projects in the state had come to a standstill ever since the BJP was unseated from power in the state.

Advertisement

He addressed public meetings in Bhoranj and Dharampur Assembly constituencies on Sunday and participated in the conferences of Panna chiefs at Nadaun Mandal.

Later, he also held two public meetings in the Hamirpur Assembly constituency.

Talking about the development initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said, “The BJP has always prioritised development. Previously, Himachal Pradesh lacked a proper railway line. However, we successfully laid the Una Daulatpur Chowk railway line. Besides, we launched the country’s fourth Vande Bharat train from Una, which reaches Delhi in just four and a half hours.”

Apart from this, today there are direct trains from Una to Haridwar, Khatu Shyam, Kolkata, Nanded Sahib, Vrindavan, Mathura, Omkareshwar, Gwalior, Agra, Indore and Mahakal Lok, he added.

AIIMS hospital has been constructed at a value of about Rs 1,800 crore, while PGI is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, he said. Furthermore, a Central University, IIIT, NID, and Hydro Engineering College have been established, he said, adding that two Kendriya Vidyalayas have also been opened in the Dharampur Assembly constituency. “Currently, the construction of the Hamirpur Dharampur Mandi road, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore is underway. All these achievements have been made possible under the leadership of the BJP,” he claimed.

Thakur further said: “Whenever Congress comes to power, it gets engaged in appeasement politics to secure its vote bank to promote a particular community. In contrast, the BJP works on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas’. Over 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last 10 years, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. This shows we never discriminate,” he said.

Recalling an incident, he said, “During the construction of a railway line in Amb, Himachal, an adjoining mosque came in the way. However, we spent lakhs of rupees to construct a separate bridge to continue the project without any discrimination.”

The Congress wants to divide the country in the name of regionalism, language and caste, but PM Modi is working to build one India and a better India, he claimed, adding that the Congress does anti-development politics, but the BJP believes in development-oriented politics.

“These people favour regionalism and nepotism, but we believe in a nationalistic approach,” Thakur asserted.