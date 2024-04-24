Anurag Thakur says Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi are from Aurangzeb University

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief and sitting MP of Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi were from the same “Aurangzeb University” and had the similar mindset and language.

Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he also used the term “infiltrators” to indicate Muslims.

Thakur was in Hyderabad to accompany BJP’s Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha who submitted her nomination papers today. She is taking on AIMIM chief and four-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi at his party’s bastion. The BJP candidate was decked up in saffron robes with a turban for the occasion. The nomination rally began with a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple beside Charminar.

The Union minister appealed to the people to extend their support to the BJP MP. He said,“Rahul Gandhi and Owaisiji, they have studied in the University of Aurangzeb and have followed that mindset and language. Rahul Gandhi’s mentor, philosopher and friend Sam Pitroda who is the overseas chairman of Congress has said in America that 55 per cent of your earnings will be taken away by the government after your death.” He went on to add, “They have said in their manifesto that they will assess your assets and whatever would be excess, it will be distributed among infiltrators.”

Taking a dig at Owaisi for his “kat te raho (keep chopping) remark to a beef shop owner during door to door campaign, Thakur said “Those who were talking about chopping, you should snip the threads of their kites so that they cannot fly them again.” He also praised Madhavi Latha who had landed in a controversy by aiming an imaginary arrow at a mosque on Ram Navami, for finding her targets perfectly.

The saffron rally passed through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina, Naya Pul and Afzal Gunj. However, BJP MLA of Goshamahal T Raja Singh was conspicuous by his absence at the rally.