ICC T20 rankings: Adil Rashid grabs top position; Suryakumar leads batsman chart

England’s Adil Rashid has risen two spots to the top of the ICC men’s T20I player rankings, thanks to consistent performances in the five-match series against the West Indies, which is tied at 2-2 with one match remaining.

Rashid accomplished the feat for the first time in his career after taking five wickets in three matches to get to the top of the bowlers’ rankings.

He has surpassed other leg spinners, such as Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. Rashid’s previous best was second place, which he last held in September 2023.

Advertisement

Tabraiz Shamsi and Kuldeep Yadav, both left-arm wrist spinners, are among those who have advanced to the ODI bowling list.

Shamsi has risen to the top 10, while Yadav’s five-wicket haul in the series finale against South Africa in Johannesburg has boosted him 13 places to 24th.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj (up five spots to 19th) and Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (up 37 spots to 69th) are among those who have moved up following the latest weekly rankings update.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the batter rankings in the T20I batting statistics, while England’s Phil Salt has galloped to the 20th position and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has risen to the 14th spot.

West Indies opener Brandon King, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries in the series’ second match, has risen six places to sixth, while Nicholas Pooran (up two places to 12th) and Rovman Powell (up 14 places to 23rd) have also advanced.