SKY’s potential return to bolster MI against fellow strugglers DC

Mumbai Indians will hope that the return of the No.1-ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will bolster the side’s prospects of opening their account in the points tally when they take on a listless Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede on Sunday.

The seasoned right-hander missed the first three matches as he was at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy recovering from the ankle surgery he had earlier this year. During that period, he also underwent surgery for a sports hernia.

While it is still unknown if he will be fit for Sunday’s clash, the right-hander did bat in the nets and train with the others on Friday. Even in the absence of Surya, Mumbai Indians will have their task cut out against the Capitals, as they desperately seek a win to get some momentum behind them.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have shown glimpses of promise, but the duo is yet to produce a substantial match-winning knock. The same goes for the other domestic talent in the batting group, including Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, who, despite their impressive displays, are still expected for a breakthrough performance. Even the beleaguered Hardik Pandya has struggled to ignite his team. And thus the potential return of Suryakumar Yadav could add muscle to their batting lineup.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has led the unit effectively with young Akash Madhwal, starring with a three-wicket burst against Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has used his wealth of experience to inspire Mumbai’s spin attack alongside Shams Mulani.

DC on the other hand, will hope for more consistency from their top order, comprising Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The biggest positive for the DC side is the form of skipper Rishabh Pant, who hit consecutive half centuries in the last two games, and could serve as an inspiration to the other batters in the camp.

The lack of domestic power-hitters in the DC camp is a concern for the team, and the management will hope for the likes of South African Tristan Stubbs and Australian Mitchell Marsh to provide them the late flourish. While Stubbs has showcased his big-hitting skills in patches, Marsh is yet to use his brute force, something which DC will be expecting at the Wankhede.

DC’s biggest concern is their bowling department, as South African Anrich Nortje is yet to find his rhythm, resulting in dismal outings. In the scenario, the onus will be on Ishant Sharma to do the heavy lifting and compensate for Nortje’s below-par performances. The absence of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a major setback for the Capitals, which means Axar Patel will have to lead the attack, and control the wrath of the MI big-hitters in the middle overs.