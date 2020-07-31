Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has expressed his desire to participate in international cricket leagues. After announcing his retirement last year, Yuvraj had even received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and participated in a couple of leagues like the Global T20 Canada league and the Maratha Arabians in the T10 league.

He was expected to feature in many overseas leagues this year but the coronavirus pandemic has confined him to his home.

“I want to play in the international leagues; however, I don’t know when these leagues will resume, considering the pandemic,” Yuvraj told Hindustan Times.

Cricket is gradually coming back on its feet as matches are being played in a bio-secure environment but it remains to be seen when and where do we see the swashbuckling southpaw back in action.

Earlier, the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was also confirmed to be organised in the UAE.