After Yuvraj Singh, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has on Tuesday uploaded morphed images of former Indian cricketers on Instagram. The image includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

“Who do u wanna go on date as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday,” Harbhajan captioned the post.

His post is a collage with mugshots of nine veteran Indian cricketers including Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra morphed to look like women. Bhajji himself was also there in the post.

On Monday, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had shared a similar image but he had uploaded morphed images of the current Indian players including the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The images were morphed to make the cricketers look like women.

“Who will you select as your girlfriend? I will reply tomorrow,” Yuvi had asked his followers on social media.

To this Harbhajan had replied: “I will select Bhuvi.”

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to pull Yuvraj’s leg and wrote: “I think you want yours too yuvi paa.”

Earlier, Chahal had also done something similar but it was only for Rohit. His Tweet read: “So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya.”

