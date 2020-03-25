The sports fraternity, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Bajrang Punia, backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to declare a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and urged the people to stay at home.

“Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination.

“Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives.

“Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19,” said legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19,” tweeted India skipper Virat Kohli.

“The entire country will be in lockdown from Tuesday midnight to 14 April, I request all my countrymen to follow this. If we do not adhere to it, our country will go back many years. We all have to move Corona out of this country together. Get together, Modi ji is doing for the benefit of the country! Jai Hind @narendramodi,” tweeted India ace wrestler Bajrang Punia in Hindi.

पूरे देश में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन आज रात 12 बजे से14 अप्रैल तक मेरी सभी देशवासियों से विनती है इस का पालन करे अगर हम्म इसका पालन नही करते तो हमारा देश बहुत साल पीछे चला जाएगा।हम सब ने मिल कर इस करोना को देश से भागना है एक हो जाओ मोदी जी देश हित के लिए कर रहे है!जय हिंद @narendramodi — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 24, 2020

The novel Coronavirus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far killed at least 11 and has infected more than 500 in India.