Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday appreciated ace India cueist Pankaj Advani for donating Rs 5 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund to help the country fight the novel Coronavirus.

“A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let’s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind! #PMCARESFund #COVID19 @narendramodi @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju.” Advani tweeted on Monday.

Replying to the tweet, Rijiju said: Very appreciable gesture @PankajAdvani247.”

Sportspersons from across all fields have tried their best to help the government fight the outbreak. Most have gone ahead and not only made donations, but also used their social media platforms to spread awareness about the directives issued by the health department in this battle against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities, including the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion PV Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sportspersons have even agreed to take pay cuts as federations have been put in a spot with sporting activities getting cancelled. In fact, even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance and franchise owners have decided to hold a meeting once the government comes up with a fresh advisory on April 14.

(With inputs from IANS)