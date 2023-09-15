Bundesliga: Boniface nourishing Leverkusen’s dreams to challenge Bayern Friday evening

Victor Boniface is fuelling Bayer Leverkusen’s aspirations to seriously contend for a title in the Bundesliga this season. In just a short time, the Nigerian international has become a fan favourite.

His humble demeanour and quick adaptation to the German top tier have endeared him to Leverkusen supporters. As the Bundesliga prepares for its marquee match this Friday against Bayern Munich, TV pundits and experts are buzzing about the striker, who recently transferred from Saint-Gilles in Belgium.

Choosing Leverkusen as his next step, Boniface said, “I talked to many people, friends, and my agent. They told me the German league is the better choice as I still must learn and improve.”

For now, Leverkusen secured his services by offering up to 20 million to the Belgian club. He is under contract until 2028, reports Xinhua.

While he’s made a promising start with Bayer, top English clubs are likely monitoring Boniface’s progress. Rudi Voller, the German association’s sporting director and former Leverkusen CEO, commented, “I am really surprised that Europe’s big club didn’t act this summer to sign him. Many might ask themselves, why didn’t we?”

With his remarkable speed, comparisons to the likes of Erling Haaland and fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen are inevitable. Leverkusen’s midfielder Robert Andrich described him as a “robust tanker”. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky labelled him a defensive nightmare.

The 22-year-old’s moniker, “the beast” which he earned in Norway, hints at his formidable physical prowess. His next challenge? Facing Bayern Munich’s robust defense this Friday, especially after his impressive start to the 2023/24 season.

Leverkusen’s coach Alonso remarked, “We expect more to come,” adding, “He is enjoying the game not only for himself but is a team player.” The Spanish coach and former Bayern midfielder noted, “He is a grounded type but always hungry for goals.”

The highly-praised forward took 21 shots in three league games, eight more than Bayern’s star, Harry Kane.

Reflecting on his performance against Monchengladbach, Boniface said, “Two goals are not that bad, but I can make things better, I had many chances.”