Nigerian held in Guwahati with drugs

The Assam Police have arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Chris Brenes (26), on the charge of possessing drugs.

The arrest followed an initial apprehension by local residents in the Khanapara area in Guwahati where Brenes was found using drugs.

The incident unfolded when concerned locals in the area were on the lookout for those indulging in drug-related activities. Promptly intervening, they detained him before alerting the authorities. Subsequently, the locals handed over Brenes to the Dispur police.

Advertisement

The arrest highlights the collaborative efforts made by vigilant citizens and law enforcement agencies to curb illicit activities in the city.