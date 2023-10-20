Ukraine may get F-16 fighters in first half of 2024: FM

Belgium vs Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned after shooting in Brussels
ro 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at half-time after two Swedes were shot dead in Brussels before the game, UEFA said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said his country may receive F-16 fighter jets in the first half of 2024.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said his country may receive F-16 fighter jets in the first half of 2024.
“Under the optimistic scenario, I think, it will be the first half of next year,” Kuleba said on Thursday.
Kuleba further said that the F-16 jets will be delivered to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete the training courses and appropriate infrastructure is arranged, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
Advertisement
Last week, Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukrainian pilots, currently undergoing simulator training, will start flights with instructors on real F-16 jets in several weeks.
The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have pledged to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine to help the country upgrade its combat aircraft fleet amid the conflict with Russia.
Advertisement