Belgium eyes partnership with UP in various sectors

During a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, a four-member team of Belgium, accompanied by the country’s ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, expressed its desire to partner with the state in various sectors.

During the meeting on Thursday, the Belgian team also evinced keen interest in the partnership with UP in the areas of waste management, solar projects, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Vanderhasselt praised the unprecedented development work carried out in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additionally, Ibrahim Hafeezur Rehman, Lead, South Asia and India Operations of Vito Arabia Science and Technology LLC, provided details of noteworthy activities in the field of waste management undertaken by the company.

The meeting was also attended by key officials, such as Paul Pupe, first secretary of the Belgian Embassy in India, and Babet Desfossez, the commercial attache and trade commissioner of Flanders Investment and Trade for Belgium.