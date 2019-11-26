In modern-day football, a striker’s job is no longer restricted to scoring goals and winning games. Football managers across the world are demanding more and more involvement from their strikers in the build-up to the goal and that has made it even more challenging than ever before.

The modern-day striker is no longer only a goal scorer-one who is dependent on others to create chances but is responsible for creating those chances himself and is proactive in their approach to scoring goals.

Their primary job, however, is the same net more goals and help the team win. Let us find out two best European strikers this season.

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland is arguably one of the best strikers this season and his numbers speak for him. The young striker already has as many as 26 goals against his name in 18 matches this season, including 7 in the UEFA Champions League alone.

Haaland has, in fact, made the European competition all the more exciting owing to his goal-scoring displays against some of the top European sides like Genk, Napoli, and Liverpool. It does not come as a surprise that he is the highest scorer in the Austrian Football Bundesliga with 15 goals.

Given his outstanding form, he may move to a bigger European club in the transfer window coming up.

Robert Lewandowski

With his phenomenal record this season, Robert Lewandowski is easily the best striker in the European football circuit in the ongoing season. He already has 23 goals against his name across all competitions this season.

Until the last matchday, the Bayern Munich star had scored in all the matches for his side in UEFA Champions League and even in the domestic league.

Given his form, Bayern Munich will fancy their chances of winning the eight successive Bundesliga title and a Champions League title which they last won in 2013.