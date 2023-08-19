Kane’s debut led Bayern to 4-0 inaugural victory against Werder in Bundesliga

The German football league, known as the Bundesliga, whistled its inaugural match today. The German league has been on the list of the top five football leagues in the world and thus contains a huge amount of fan base and excitement. Players like Thomas Mueller, Leroy Sane and many such German superstars and worldwide stars have uplifted the level of the league. The league, like any other football league in the world, was at a pause for a long time due to the football transfer season which is still in process and was waiting for its new season of 2023-24.

The first match of the league was held on August 19th at midnight IST between 12-time defending champions, Bayern Munich and Werder, at Werder’s home stadium. The stadium had the title placed in front of it before the match. The game began with Leroy Sane scoring a beautiful lone goal for Bayern Munich within four minutes. This goal brought a positive vibe among the fans in the stadium. Additionally, Munich fans were excited to see the new talents the team had bought, but above all, they were eager to watch their newly appointed striker, Harry Kane, who has a worldwide fan base and brought spectators into the stadium.

The match later picked up its momentum after the first half which ended with a score of 1-0 before the half-time. Davies and Upamecano gave the team a strong defensive back which interrupted various chances of Werder. Kane, who has been finding his way in the German fields, also started to place some shots. This effort later led Kane to the first goal of his German footballing era which the player scored in the 74th minute of the game. Further, the team scored two more goals in the match leading to the final score of 4-0. The third goal was an absolute passing beauty which the substitute yet experienced player, Thomas Mueller created at the 90th minute with Leroy Sane, popping up the Sane’s name for the second time in the match. Later in the injury minutes of the match, it was Mathys Tel, the substitute striker who replaced Harry Kane in the match. The player marked his presence within a short period which he got after the player scored an astounding goal in chaos.

Bayern has set their mark high at the beginning of the league. Thomas Tuchel’s men have surely begun their season with a high motive with players like Harry Kane, Sane and Mueller this season.