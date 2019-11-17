Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated six-time champion Roger Federer, whereas Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in their respective semifinals at the ongoing ATP Finals.

The 21-year old Greek won 6-3, 6-4 over Federer, while the Austrian star Thiem got the better of Zverev 7-5, 6-3 at the 02 Arena in London.

“I’m really glad I played well, stayed calm,” Tsitsipas was quoted as saying on the official website of ATP Tour. “It’s a great moment not just for me, for everyone else, my country, my team. I’m proud of myself, how hard I fought today, how concentrated I stayed in the break points. Didn’t crack under pressure. I was very composed and very mature in my decisions.”

Meanwhile, happy with his effort in the clash against Zverev, Thiem said, “To beat the defending champion, a good player, an unbelievable player, this is always a great achievement and I’m very, very happy.

“This is just a big, big dream coming true for me. It is one of the best tournaments all year, one of the most prestigious tournaments all year, and I’m getting the chance to play the final tomorrow. It’s unreal to me. ”

Tsitsipas and Thiem will face each other for the title on Sunday night at 11.30 pm (IST).

Notably, world number 6 Tsitsipas is the youngest finalist since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.

This final will also be just the third summit clash since 2002 without Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.