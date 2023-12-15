Plug the breach

In a startling breach of security on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament, the sanctity of the chambers was violated when an intruder leapt into the heart of democracy, the Lok Sabha. This audacious act, which involved shouting slogans, traversing tables, and deploying smoke, is a lapse in security and a wake-up call for a comprehensive reassessment of safety protocols. The incident unfolded with an agility and audacity that left MPs shaken. The young man’s swift descent from the visitors’ gallery to the Lok Sabha floor unfolded in mere seconds, reminiscent of a well-rehearsed stunt. As he set off a smoke can, the chambers were enveloped in dense white and yellow smoke, adding an alarming visual element to the breach. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the Lok Sabha at the time, the audacity of this breach demands urgent attention.

Mr Rajendra Agarwal, presiding over the session at that moment, rightly characterised it as a “major security lapse.” The question echoes in the minds of every citizen. How did an intruder manage to infiltrate one of the most secure government buildings in the nation? The fact that the incident occurred in the newly inaugurated high-security Parliament building raises concerns about the effectiveness of the protections in place. On the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the old Parliament building, security measures were expected to be stringent. Yet, this breach underscores vulnerabilities that need immediate rectification. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s apprehension that the intruders might have had more sinister intentions is not unfounded. The potential for a more catastrophic event cannot be dismissed lightly. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the ever-looming threats to our democratic institutions, necessitating a proactive approach to fortify our defences. Speaker Om Birla’s assurance that the released smoke was “ordinary smoke, just to cause sensation” offers a measure of relief. However, it does not mitigate the severity of the breach.

The Lok Sabha, as the epicentre of our democratic governance, requires an impregnable shield against any form of intrusion. The three-tier security system in place, comprising Lok Sabha security personnel, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police, evidently fell short in preventing this incident. A comprehensive review of security protocols, encompassing technological upgrades, intelligencesharing mechanisms, and regular drills, is imperative to thwart any future threats. This breach also underscores the need for a meticulous examination of the visitor pass issuance process. A thorough evaluation of the entry system is a prudent step in light of this incident. While entry of visitors must not be stopped ~ citizens are, after all, entitled to witness proceedings ~ the sanctity of Parliament demands that every individual entering its precincts be subjected to rigorous scrutiny.

The onus lies on the government to fortify the bulwarks of our democracy, ensuring that Parliament remains an impregnable fortress. As we reflect on this incident, let it serve as a catalyst for a renewed commitment to safeguarding the essence of our democratic ideals.