A reset in ties

Against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s recent visit to Dhaka marked a crucial effort to restore bilateral ties. The historically robust relationship between the two nations has frayed following significant political upheaval in Bangladesh and rising tensions over minority rights.

This visit, the first high-level engagement since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August, was aimed at addressing shared concerns and fostering dialogue. The political crisis in Bangladesh has significantly strained ties with India. Following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent exile to India, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus has struggled to maintain stability.

Law and order in the country has steadily declined. Allegations of increasing violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, have heightened tensions. Reports of attacks on Hindu temples and cultural sites, including the Indian government-run Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka, have drawn sharp criticism from New Delhi. The arrest of a prominent Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, on sedition charges further fuelled unrest, prompting protests in Indian states bordering Bangladesh and retaliatory demonstrations in Dhaka.

Hindus and other minorities who constitute nearly 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s 170 million population have faced increased violence in the wake of Hasina’s removal. Historically associated with Hasina’s Awami League, these communities now face heightened threats as right-wing forces gain prominence. While India has expressed concerns over the surge in extremist rhetoric and violence, the Yunus government initially dismissed these claims, asserting that minorities are better protected under the current administration. They even argued that it was their internal matter and India should not interfere in this. However, the religious and diplomatic tensions risk undermining the stability that characterized India-Bangladesh relations during Hasina’s tenure.

Under her leadership, the two nations enjoyed close cooperation, reflected in robust trade and security ties. Bilateral trade reached $14 billion in 2023-24, and the partnership played a pivotal role in regional stability. The current strain threatens to derail this progress, with potential repercussions for trade, cultural exchanges, and security collaboration. Acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah and Indian envoy Pranay Verma have acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication channels and working toward shared aspirations for peace and development. India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy underscores the strategic significance of Bangladesh, given their shared 4,000- km border and interlinked security and economic interests.

Yunus has also highlighted the mutual benefits of close ties, stressing that transient issues should not overshadow the broader goal of maintaining strong bilateral relations. International actors, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have expressed concern over the situation but are unlikely to intervene significantly given other global crises and domestic priorities. Resolving the current tensions will depend on the ability of India and Bangladesh to engage in constructive dialogue and rebuild trust. Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit on December 9 sought to address these mounting issues. In meetings with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and interim government head Muhammad Yunus, Misri conveyed India’s concerns over the safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh.

Following his visit, Dhaka acknowledged the violence, disclosing that 88 attacks on minorities had been reported between August and October, primarily targeting Hindus. They confirmed that 88 cases had been registered and 70 individuals linked to these incidents were arrested. Despite these admissions, Bangladeshi authorities maintained that some violence stemmed from personal disputes or political affiliations, downplaying the religious motivations. Misri’s discussions extended beyond immediate concerns to broader bilateral issues, including border management, trade, connectivity, and cooperation in water and energy sectors. Both sides emphasized the need for a constructive approach to rebuild trust and strengthen ties.

Yunus described the India-Bangladesh relationship as “very solid” and reiterated his commitment to addressing mu – tual concerns, urging India to help “clear the clouds” overshadowing bilateral relations. The visit underscored the complexities of the current India-Bangladesh relationship. India has historically supported Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, viewing her government as a stable and reliable partner. Her ouster, however, has necessitated a recalibration of New Delhi’s approach. Misri’s measured comments during his visit sought to balance India’s concerns with an acknowledgment of Bangladesh’s challenges, marking a shift from the more confrontational rhetoric seen previously. The power vacuum in Ban – gladesh has created an environment of heightened communal tensions, with significant implications for regional stability.

The United States has also called for a peaceful resolution to differences, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability in South Asia. Misri’s visit highlighted the necessity of constructive engagement to address bilateral issues. While New Delhi must continue advocating for the protection of minority rights and a return to democratic governance in Bangladesh, it should also be prepared to consider Dhaka’s concerns. The violent transition of power in Bangladesh and the rise in anti-India sentiment present challenges that require nuanced diplomacy. India’s broader regional strategy must account for the evolving political landscape in South Asia, where recent changes in governments in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives have posed new challenges.

By fostering a close, consultative partnership with Bangladesh, India can work toward stabilizing the region and ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes. Misri’s visit represents a significant step in addressing the strained relations between India and Bangladesh. Despite the challenges, the visit’s constructive tone and focus on dialogue offer hope for a reset in ties. A collaborative approach, rooted in mutual respect and shared interests, will be key to navigating this critical juncture in India-Bangladesh relations.

(The writer is Associate Fellow, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses)