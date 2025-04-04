Modi assures Myanmar of India’s assistance to deal with earthquake aftermath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday and reassured him of India’s assistance to deal with the recent devastating earthquake in the Southeast Asia nation.

The two leaders, who met on the margins of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, “Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. Once again, expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage to property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time.”

Mr Modi also met Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay and discussed cooperation between the two countries in different areas.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Had a great conversation with my good friend, PM Tobgay. India’s friendship with Bhutan is robust. We are cooperating extensively in several sectors.”