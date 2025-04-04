PM hails passage of Waqf bills in Parliament as watershed moment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, saying it marks a watershed moment in the country’s collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.

In separate thread posts on X, he wrote, “The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.”

He expressed gratitude to all MPs who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations.

”A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed,” he added.

The PM noted that “for decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people’s rights.”

He said the country will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. ”On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India,” he added.