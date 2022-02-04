This winter keep yourself warm with these effective Yoga Poses

While curling up in your blanket without showing any signs of coming out of it is one way to beat the cold, turning on the heater for the whole day is another way to fight off the freeze.

If you want to be healthy and keep your body warm at the same time there is still a way to do so without taking the more ‘comfortable’ route. But not taking a comfortable route does not mean you need to put your body through a lot of stress. There are a bunch of tried-and-tested yoga postures that can help keep your body warm and in a healthy state.

Here are those amazing poses which will keep your body warm:

1. Tadasana- is practiced by standing in ‘samasthiti’ and stretching your hands at shoulder length getting them above your head and interlocking both the palms, you will stretch them upwards, lifting the ribcage. This asana is great to start your yoga practice with, as it warms up the whole body and prepares the body for further stretches.

2. Utthita Eka pada danda asana- This asana is practiced by the practitioner by standing legs hips-width apart, the practitioner stretches one leg forward, keeping both hands on the waist to balance the body. The practitioner stretches the leg in front to bring it in a line with the hip. This asana generates heat in the lower limbs. It is best to practice it from both sides.

3. Jatayu asana- It is also referred to as the Vulture pose in modern practices. The practitioner from the position of ‘Utthita Eka pada danda asana’ folds one leg, which was stretched outwards in a position as the foot touches the pelvic, the practitioner then takes both hands behind and locks them forming a Gyan mudra, where the folded knee is locked by the same arm.

This asana generates heat in the upper limbs and helps open shoulder joints.

4. Veer Bhadra- This asana may seem for the advanced practitioner, but an aligned practice to achieve it is as beneficial as the asana. The practitioner stands with legs hip-width apart and moves forward keeping both hands straight facing outwards and lifts one leg moving to lift it backward, as though forming a long tabletop. This asana stimulates heat in the core and spreads it across the whole body.

5. Sira pada uttana asana- This asana is performed by the practitioner by standing in ‘samasthiti’ and moving the toes outwards in opposite direction in the standing position.

The practitioner then further starts bending forward in this position and keeps bending forward till his shoulders reach his knees, where he bends the knees and moves both the hands inside the gap between knees as to touch both toes from both hands. This asana is great to allow the flow of spinal fluid and generate heat in the whole body.