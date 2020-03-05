The festival of colours is almost here. One must be making different plans to celebrate this Holi. When everyone is busy buzzing and making plans, there are a whole lot of people who are only interested in the delicacies that Holi has to offer. Holi, apart from colours is also about sweet delicacies. So, here we have curated a list of some of the places where you can go along with your family and friends and enjoy the essence of the festival.

Chutney, Bar + Tandoor

Luxuriate your taste buds in the exquisite flavours of Holi with their specially curated delectable Thali menu. Indulge and enjoy the vibrant culinary treat in vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. So, come and celebrate the festival of joy, laughter, colours and finest cuisines.

What: Holi special menu

When: March 9th and 10th, 2020

Where: Chutney, Bar + Tandoor, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi

Zing GourMET Shop

Indulge the flavour of Holi with some lip-smacking scrumptious gujjias. Binge in delightful flavours like Chocolate Gujjia, Baked Gujjia, Dry fruit Gijjia and more that will not only please your eyes but the extravagant bites of these gujjias will satiate your senses too.

What: Special Gujjias

When: March 9th and 10th, 2020

Where: Zing GourMET Shop, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi

Miss Nora

This Women’s Day, catch up with your girl gang and have a good time accompanied by an exotic complimentary glass of sangria at Miss Nora. The premium offer stands valid for all the ladies gracing Miss Nora with their presence.

What: Sangria on the house

When: March 8th, 2020

Timings: 12 noon to 11:30 PM (To be confirmed)

Where: Miss Nora, 1st Floor, Rcube Monad Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

The Westin, Gurgaon

Be a part of the festivities and enjoy a carnival of spectacular food and refreshing drinks. Chaat counter, crunchy and delicious salads, fresh seafood, and an assortment of cheeses and cold cuts are sure to keep you fueled while you rejoice with your friends and family, this Holi.

What: Holi Brunch

When: March 10th, 2020

Timings: 12 noon to 3 PM

Where: Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The Westin, Gurgaon

As International Women’s Day celebrates the courage and achievements of women from diverse backgrounds and across all cultures, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi is up and about celebrating the zeal of women world over – and what better than a Sunday brunch spread of global delicacies especially curated by the property’s dynamic culinary team, fit for the queens to indulge in.

What: Sheroes Brunch

When: March 8th, 2020

Where: Seasonal tastes at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Timings: 12.30 PM to 4.00 PM

SodaBottleOpenerWala

SodaBottleOpenerWala, the much-adored quintessential Bombay-Irani Café and Bar, is all set to host a fun Food Photography workshop over Big Bawa Breakfast with Tanaya Mahajan.

What: Food Photography workshop

When: March 7th, 2020

Timings: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala- CyberHub

JW Marriott Jaipur

Get yourself on a dancing spree with a splash of colours at the most exciting Holi Party at JW Marriott Resort & Spa. Rave it up with the best-known DJs- DJ Nipun and DJ Mone as they make you groove on their beats with Rain dance and dry colours.

What: Holi Party

When: March 10th, 2020

Where: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa

Timings: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

In-Q-The Manor

What a celebration, if you don’t have any delicacies in your palate. In-Q-The Manor brings you a wide variety of Holi exclusive recipes to prepare at your home. Taste the unique and authentic flavours of food and drinks.

What: Holi Special Recipes

When: March 10th, 2020

Where: IN-Q, The Manor, 77, Friends Colony West, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Note: As the number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 29, the Health Ministry has advised people to avoid public gatherings and maintain personal hygiene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have decided not to play Holi nor organized Holi Milan.