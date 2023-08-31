The 71st Miss World 2023 team visit the Capital

2023 has been India’s year of hosting global events like the G-20 and the World Cup, along with achieving historical milestones like the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The country is now all set to turn into a runway to celebrate elegance, style, and the essence of true beauty with 71st Miss World 2023.

This mega global event is an opportunity for India to showcase its rich culture, hospitality and diversity, offering a substantial impetus to the nation’s tourism sector.

Members of the Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska (Current Miss World 2022), Sini Shetty (Femina Miss India), Emmy Peña (Miss Caribbean), Shree Saini (Miss America), Jessica Gagen (Miss England), Julia Morley (Chairman & CEO Miss World Organisation) and Jamil Saidi (Chairman of PME Entertainment) were among the personalities attended an event in the Capital city. Symbolising India’s rich culture and hospitality, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena extended a gracious welcome to them.

The Miss World team started a country-wide journey with Kashmir. Through this tour, they will share incredible insights on the Indian cities with the world. Like Kashmir and Delhi, the other city tours demonstrate India’s hospitality.

The Delhi visit was part of the Miss World team’s memorable journey across India. During their stay in the city, the Delhi-L-G offered them an immersive experience of the city, showcasing its rich history through ancient landmarks like the Red Fort. They paid homage at India Gate and indulged in the diverse food palette offered in the city. Delhi is the country’s heartbeat, both dynamic and deeply rooted in traditions, and the Miss World 2023 team had the pleasure of experiencing it.

Julia Morley, Chairman & CEO of Miss World Organisation, said, “Our visit to Delhi has beautifully reaffirmed the global perception of India’s renowned hospitality. The gracious welcome extended by the Delhi L-G has left a profound mark on our hearts. In Delhi’s embrace, we’ve found not just a destination but an amalgamation of the country’s rich culture and diversity.”