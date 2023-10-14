Jitendra Singh lauds India’s quantum leap in space research

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India’s quantum leap in space research with its space economy standing at USD 8 billion has been possible due to Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s efforts.

He was delivering a keynote address at ‘Campus Dialogue’ on Chandrayaan-3 under the theme “Viksit Bharat @2047” at the Central University of Jammu.

He said India’s space economy is projected to grow beyond USD 40 billion by 2040 and as per the ADL (Arthur D Little) report, it has the potential to go beyond USD 100 billion by 2040, which is going to be a gigantic jump.

On the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Singh said India today is at par with countries such as the United States which commenced their space journey decades before us.

Stating that India has made a quantum jump in its space journey in the last nine years, the minister said the Modi government has created a supportive ecosystem. He said the space sector has been opened for public private participation, with a swift increase in the number of space start-ups.

Enumerating the salient features of the National Education Policy 2020, the MoS said India’s youth are no more “prisoners of their aspiration” as the policy now empowers them to choose or change subjects freely depending on their aptitude, skill, interest and other factors.