Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo was recently spotted in Pune where she caught everyone’s attention. The reason is none other her outfit which was all about colours and rainbows.

On Sunday, the actress went for a store launch in Pune. For her look, she chose a gorgeous multicoloured dress by Kitty Joseph. With the pleated fall and stripes in bright hues, the dress looked nothing short of stunning. Karisma wore a pair of light pink stilettos to complete her outfit.

The actress kept her makeup subtle with mascara and light pink eyes and lips. She tied her hair in a middle-parted ponytail to complement the look.

Karisma took to her official Instagram handle to share bright pictures from the event. Alongside, she wrote, “Feelin’ like a (sic).”

#cheerful

Her fans were delighted by her look and filled the comments section with praises. One user wrote, “You have such a talent for putting together the most gorgeous outfits.” Another commented, “You look like a princess.”

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in the 2018 film Zero. She will next star in the web-series Mentalhood.