Kareena and Karisma Kapoor shower Vijay Varma with birthday love

Today marks a special day for actor Vijay Varma as he celebrates his birthday amidst a shower of warm wishes pouring in from fans and well-wishers. Joining in the chorus of birthday blessings are none other than Bollywood’s beloved Kapoor sisters – Kareena and Karisma.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the Kapoor siblings shared their heartfelt greetings for the talented actor. Kareena reminisced by posting a charming black and white snapshot of herself with Vijay from their movie “Jaane Jaan,” wishing him joy and success ahead. Meanwhile, Karisma opted for a stylish picture alongside Vijay, labeling him as the ‘sweetest’ and expressing her affection with a flurry of celebratory emojis. He has shared good amount of screen space with both Kareena and Karisma.

Grateful for the love coming his way, Vijay reciprocated the warm wishes with equal enthusiasm. Responding to Kareena, he playfully acknowledged her knack for making him dance to her tunes, adding a touch of affection with heart and hug emojis. To Karisma, he extended his thanks along with a nod to her thoughtful gift of sunglasses, evoking smiles and gratitude.

On the professional front, Vijay Varma recently made waves with his performance in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak,’ which hit theaters earlier this month to acclaim. The film, boasting a stellar cast including Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, offered audiences an intriguing thriller experience.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s latest project, ‘Crew,’ has finally landed in theaters today, promising audiences a hilarious ride through the trials and tribulations of three women navigating the challenges of the airline industry. As the plot thickens, the trio find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, promising audiences laughter and surprises aplenty.

As Vijay Varma basks in the glow of birthday wishes and the industry buzz surrounding his recent work, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters of his promising career, while eagerly flocking to theaters to catch the latest escapades of Bollywood’s leading ladies.