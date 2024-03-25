ILPA announces Leather Fashion Xtravaganza 2024

Leather Fashion Xtavaganza 2024 will showcase the growth and development of leather industry in Bengal and India. It will be organised by Indian Leather Products Association.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has previously spoken about the growth of the leather industry in Bantala and how leather goods manufacturers have come to Bengal to set up their units over and again.

The curtain raiser will give a unique opportunity for attendees to gather firsthand experience of leather fashion as well as to engage with industry leaders and visionaries. IPLA members said key players in the industry like Porsche, Gucci, Prada, MARC, JACOBS, Clark’s, Zara, Mango, Max Mara have shown keen interest in Indian leather goods and the quality of leather. ILPA imparts valuable skill development programmes, provides vocation training for economically challenged job aspirants and enhance knowledge sharing opportunities for professionals.

IPLA stood as a premier representative body of about 200 manufacturers. Mr Arjun Mukund Kulkarni, president of ILPA, Mr Rajarshi Dey and Mr Md Azar vice presidents of ILPA were present during the announcement of the leather fashion show.