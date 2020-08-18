Actress-entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been practicing yoga for almost 17 years now. She says it has become an essential part of her life and that yoga has changed her life. The actress keeps on motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds.

Recently, she has shared a video of her on Instagram in which she can be seen doing an asana. Alongside the video, she described the importance of doing that particular asana.

She wrote, “One can lose balance in these unsettling times. There’s so much uncertainty in life at this point that we need to be able to center ourselves to function normally. Today, I chose to do the Eka Pada Malasana – ‘Mala’ means ‘Waste Removal’. It is a challenging pose, for which one first needs to align their mind and body. You will need to stay calm and composed removing all the unwanted (waste) thoughts from your mind, to achieve the correct posture. What I love about this asana is that it truly helps improve balance and focus. It also works on strengthening the quadriceps, hip flexors, and core. Now, I am all set for whatever the day has to offer. How are you starting your day? (sic).”

Shilpa, in a conversation with IANS, earlier said, “Over the period yoga has become an essential part of my life. You feel peaceful after doing yoga, and peace equals to happiness. It is about body balance and building core strength.”

“It not only strengthens your body, but also your mind and bones. The alignment of these three aspects of your life make you far more centered, energetic and stronger,” she added.