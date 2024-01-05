Soul-satisfying keto recipe ideas to try this new year

If you’re embarking on a ‘I have to be fitter, I have to be healthy’ resolution, you’ve probably already started frequenting the gym and being mindful of everything you eat. Have you been toying with the idea of giving the Keto diet a chance but don’t know if the outcome would be a disaster or some lip-smacking, delectable dishes? If so, we’re here to help you. Keto, in simple words, is a low-carb and high-fat diet that many believe helps in weight loss and boosts metabolism. While National Keto Day is celebrated in the US on this day, here we have noted down a few Keto recipe ideas that you could try this New Year to boost your flavor profile.

Keto Paneer Butter Masala

Indian cuisine has always been about tantalizing flavors, aroma, and texture profiles. And, while each state of India has its own delectable and lip-smacking cuisine, everyone loves paneer butter masala. With high-fat paneer, heavy cream, and butter, this Keto-friendly meal is best served with some Keto-friendly bread.

Keto Cacio e Pepe

While normal pasta is rich in carbs, when following a Keto recipe, you could easily opt for zucchini noodles and shirataki noodles. This delicious three-cheese pasta dish is a one-pot dish that can be easily made using just a few basic ingredients.

Keto Butter Naan

Following a Keto diet and heartbroken that you have to give up on your favorite naan? Not anymore. Keto naan is made using almond flour to get the same kind of texture. This is an unproblematic dish that you can pair with any Keto-friendly curry.

Keto Chicken Tikka Lettuce Wraps

Combine chicken tikka with fresh lettuce instead of carb-filled bread, and you have an appetizing Keto chicken tikka lettuce wrap ready. High in nutrients and extremely low in calories, they can keep you full for longer. And, they are a powerhouse of antioxidants.

Keto Chicken Curry

High in protein and good fats, this dish will go well with Keto naan. Whether you’re exhausted after a tiring workday or just feel like having some warm and soul-satisfying, Keto-friendly dish, this chicken curry should be at the top of your list.

A Keto diet does not mean giving up on everything you love. Talk to your nutritionist about whether this dietary approach works for you, and then get started with these flavorsome dishes.