Orange: The winter fruit your skin needs

Do you recall our mothers packing a whole orange in our lunch boxes daily during school and college in winters, asserting it would be beneficial for our skin and gut? Well, they were not mistaken. However, that’s not all oranges can do. This citrus fruit is more than just a treasure trove of Vitamin C and fiber; rich in antioxidants and other minerals, consuming oranges daily can be extremely advantageous.

Oranges were first mentioned in Chinese literature; it is believed that oranges initially originated in Southeast China, Asia, and are now cultivated in almost all parts of the world. Here, we unravel the benefits of oranges and why they should be a part of our staple diets.

Contains Abundant Antioxidants

The presence of antioxidants in oranges helps in reducing oxidative stress. Antioxidants like flavonoids and ascorbic acid combat chronic conditions, keep inflammation at bay, and fight free radicals. Carotenoids, including luteoxanthin, lutein, β-cryptoxanthin, and others, which can convert to Vitamin A, help maintain and protect your eye cells.

It Can Help with Your Heart Health

The antioxidant compound hesperidin in oranges can help regulate high blood pressure. Additionally, oranges can help reduce cholesterol oxidation, a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases as oxidized cholesterol may adhere to the arterial wall lining. It also aids in reducing inflammation due to the presence of antioxidants, keeping your blood vessels healthy and blood circulation normal.

A Boon for Your Skin

Oranges are a potent ingredient when it comes to skincare. Known for their anti-aging properties, Vitamin C helps reduce the early onset of aging, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. It gives your skin a radiant glow and serves as a gentle exfoliator. You can dry orange peels at home, make a powder out of them, and store it in an airtight container for use throughout the year.

Apart from these major benefits, oranges can help reduce the formation of kidney stones and prevent anemia, although research is still ongoing. With a low GI, even diabetes patients can consume oranges, though moderately and after consulting respective nutritionists.

