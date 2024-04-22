Panta Bhat finds favour with foodies

The two-day Banga Bhumir Baishakhi Panta Utsav which concluded today evoked tremendous response among ordinary people and foodies. Panta Bhat (water rice) has gained global recognition and in many star hotels it has been included in the breakfast menu. The festival coincided with the scorching heat when the mercury in the city touched 40 degrees Celsius. In Panagarh the mercury touched 45 degree Celsius and the weather office has sounded orange alert in several south Bengal districts.

In many districts like East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Nadia and South and North 24-Parganas, Panta Bhat is consumed by more than 90 per cent rural people. The farmers, labourers take panta bhat in the morning before setting out for fields for work. The festival was organised by Pausthik Life. To make the programme attractive panta-themed songs in different languages were played. Panta Bhat is fermented rice and is both delicious and hygienic. Panta Bhat has got panIndia recognition through a song Aanki Chali, Baanki chali” in the Hindi film Namkeen. In folklore there are often references to Panta Bhat.It is interesting to note that Panta Bhat is referred to in Sri Sri Ramakrishna Leelaprasanga by Swami Saradananda. During her pregnancy Sri Ramakrishna’s mother Chandramani Devi used to have spiritual visions.

In one such vision she saw a god riding on the back of a swan and the face of the god had turned red because of excessive heat. Out of compassion Chandramani Devi asked the god to have some rice which had been prepared the day before, and get refreshed. The guests were treated to Panta Bhat accompanied by typical side dishes like note shak bhaja, narkoler bora, amodi mach bhaja and begun bhaja among others. Mr Dipankar Dasgupta, leading culinary author was present at the festival and chatted with the visitors about the history of Panta Bhat. At the festival 32 varieties of rice, Balam, Dadkhani, Ramchandra Bhog, Tulaipanja and Chamatkar among them, were displayed.

