Summer beverages to keep cool and beat the heat

The Indian summer isn’t for the faint-hearted. The sizzling temperatures, the loo— it feels like sitting in a hot furnace. No matter how much we long to stay in bed and cool off, professional obligations call us out. Yet, whenever we step out or feel the fan is moving too slow, our mind, body, and heart yearn for a refreshing drink. While reaching for a chilled water bottle or sugary soft drinks might be the instinctive choice, here are some unique summer beverages guaranteed to keep you hydrated and cool.

Watermelon Lemonade

Just blend some pureed watermelon, lemon juice and slices, sugar syrup or a healthier alternative, mint, ice, and pour it into a tall glass. Stir well. This refreshing drink is all you need after returning home exhausted from a hectic workday.

Buttermilk

This classic Indian summer drink is enjoyable year-round but shines in the summer. Made of yogurt, a dash of sugar, salt, water, roasted ground cumin, and a sprinkle of coriander, this summer concoction not only refreshes after facing the scorching sun but also aids digestion.

Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice carts dot every nook and corner of Indian cities. This humble summer drink energizes and refreshes. With added lemon, it becomes heavenly and packs several health benefits.

Kokum Sharbat

While requiring a longer process, the hard work and patience pay off with the first sip. Prepare a concentrate using dried kokum fruit, water, sugar, and herbs. This concentrate can be stored for later use, easily mixed with chilled water or soda as needed.

Cucumber Grape Cooler

Need something to serve guests? Try this. Blend cucumber, grapes, sugar, and a touch of mint. Add a spoonful of puree, lemon juice, and pour over ice water or soda. This drink will become a year-round favorite.

These summer beverages are must-tries when you crave something cool and refreshing to combat the blistering heat.