Ayurvedic drinks: Stay cool and beat the heat the right way

With summer showing its true colors in full force, a few ways to find blissful respite from the scorching heat include the AC, a cool shower, and lastly, indulging in a refreshing, cool summer drink. While we tend to lean towards soft drinks, sodas, and packaged juices, the sugar content and preservatives in these beverages can lead to several health complications. Not only are they unhealthy, but they can also be detrimental to your oral care. Should you then say goodbye to your favorite summer drinks? Ayurveda, the traditional form of medicine with a holistic approach to well-being, offers several Ayurvedic-friendly drinks that you can opt for. These homemade drinks are made using natural ingredients and are great for your health. Here’s a list for you to enjoy:

Buttermilk

Topping the list is buttermilk. This Indian drink is served with breakfast, lunch, dinner, or whenever you wish to quench your thirst with something cool. Buttermilk is made of yogurt, known for its cooling properties, along with water and a choice of spices. It aids in providing relief from digestive issues and prevents dehydration as well.

Aam Panna

The most refreshing summer drink out there. Aam panna not only refreshes but also helps with digestion, thanks to its bio-active components and fiber. It boosts immunity and combats heat stroke and dehydration. Aam panna has a simple recipe and is loaded with micronutrients that replenish your body.

Pomegranate Juice

The antioxidant properties in pomegranate help fight free radicals and boost your immunity. Pomegranate is also rich in iron, essential for boosting hemoglobin levels. Chilled pomegranate juice with a hint of squeezed lemon is all you need to beat the heat.

Sugarcane Juice

When you sweat, your body eliminates necessary nutrients. Replenishing these is important to combat dehydration, exhaustion, and fatigue. Sugarcane juice is rich in micronutrients and acts as a potent energy booster.

Sattu

Whether you are diabetic or just want an energy shot, Sattu is the perfect drink. It instantly cools the body and provides an energy boost. Simply mix sattu powder with water, add some chaat masala, salt, sliced onions or chilies, and stir well.

One can also opt for rose sherbet or bael sherbet, as these Ayurvedic drinks help nourish your body and combat heat simultaneously.