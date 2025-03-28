Experts suggest summer healthcare tips

Dr Payel Kumar Roy, chief dietician & critical care nutritionist, Techno India DAMA Hospital

Opt for light and easily digestible foods in your daily diet to stay hydrated and maintain optimal energy levels. Fresh fruits, salads and mildly spiced meals are excellent choices, as they have high water content and aid digestion. In contrast, fried and junk foods take longer to digest and deplete water levels, while spicy foods can increase body heat.

The summer heat can be exhausting, making it essential to refresh yourself with quick, hydrating drinks. Fruit juices like Wonder Watermelon, Lemon Punch, Cool Cucumber and Masala Jeera not only vary in nutritional value but also offer numerous health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, they help reduce the risk of certain health conditions, while essential vitamins support overall bodily functions.

Apart from this, mentioned below are additional steps which can be undertaken as the safety measures to combat the adverse impact of the heat wave.

a. Clean your face with cold water but not constantly. After washing, rub ice on the face.

b. Apply sunscreen lotion whenever you are about to get exposed in the scorching heat. This will help in avoiding dark shades on the skin and will also prevent developing allergies from the sweat and heat.

c. Must include more Vitamin C and Calcium in the diet.

d. Include more water or fluid to keep the body well hydrated.

e. Light oils such as jojoba oil, lavender oil, Rosehip oil and grape seed oil can be used since these oils do not have a heavy consistency. They do not clog pores, instead, they hydrate your skin.

Dr Abhishek Kayal, Disha Eye Hospitals, Kolkata

i. During the summer season, most of the people are affected with dehydration, heat stroke and skin darkening. Common eye problems that one faces when the temperatures rise are allergies, conjunctivitis and stye.

ii. Common symptoms are dryness, heaviness in the eyes, irritation, a gritty sensation, redness and blurred vision.

iii. Protection and proper eye hygiene can help one keep away from excessive heat-driven eye problems.

iv. People who suffer from allergic diseases like asthma, eczema, etc, are more prone to eye allergy. Common allergens that cause eye allergy are pollens, diesel exhaust, cigarette smoke, prolonged digital stress (high screen time) and deodorants and perfumes.

v. Excessive AC exposure can also aggravate dryness issues.

vi. High temperatures and low humidity can cause tears to evaporate more quickly, leading to dry eyes.

vii. Sweating during heat waves can carry bacteria and pathogens into the eyes, especially if they are frequently rubbed.

viii., heat waves often coincide with increased UV radiation exposure, which can result in dryness and increased susceptibility to infection and allergies.

ix. Allergens cause our eye to release histamine that in turn makes your eye swell, become watery, and turn red. The symptoms of eye allergies are swollen eyes, red eyes, puffy eyes, itchy eyes or a burning sensation, eyes watering excessively and stringy eye discharge. Vessels in the clear tissue covering the white portion of the eye could be dilated.

In such circumstances, the patients are advised to:

i. rinse their eyes repeatedly with either cold or regular water, and then wipe it gently with a soft tissue.

ii. Wear sunglasses which must be approved to have the UV400 logo and be suitable for each type of activity.

iii. They are essential whether on the beach, in the pool or in areas where there is high sun exposure.

iv. An easy remedy is to use artificial tear drops (lubricating eye drops), which are commonly available at any pharmacy, drink plenty of water, and avoid prolonged exposure to dry, hot air.

v. If you are using contact lenses, they should have the supervision of an ophthalmologist and a contact lens specialist, since the main complications in the use of contact lenses are associated with user error and bad fitting. One of the typical mistakes is to swim with contact lenses, something that increases the risk of suffering eye infections. Avoid wearing contact lenses as much as possible, and in case you are wearing them and having problems, you are advised to stop wearing them, consult an ophthalmologist, and stop using them until treatment is complete. Disinfect hard lenses overnight before you reuse them. If home remedies do not work, your doctor can help you by prescribing suitable medication that will help you cure the infection.