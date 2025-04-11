PM invokes the spirit of service at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh

Underlining the fact that embracing the resolve of service not only benefits others but also enhances one’s personality and broadens perspectives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the spirit of service connects individuals to larger objectives of society, the nation, and humanity, and on those very lines the spirit of service is at the core of every initiative undertaken by the union government.

The PM said this during his visit to the Anandpur Dham of Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Elaborating on the spirit of service, the PM said that under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, every needy individual is free from the worry of food.

Similarly, the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme has relieved the poor and elderly from concerns about healthcare, while the ‘PM Awas Yojana’ is ensuring secure housing for the underprivileged.

He noted that the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ is addressing water issues in villages, and the establishment of record numbers of new AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs is helping even the poorest children realize their dreams.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to environmental conservation through the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, under which crores of trees have been planted across the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that the spirit of service drives the scale of these achievements. He reiterated the government’s resolve for the upliftment of the poor and marginalized, guided by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“This spirit of service is both the policy and the commitment of the government,” Mr Modi stressed.

The Prime Minister affirmed the nation’s ambitious goal of becoming a developed India by 2047 and expressed confidence in achieving it. He emphasized the need to preserve India’s ancient culture during this journey, noting that while many countries lost touch with their traditions in the pursuit of development, India must maintain its heritage.

“India’s culture is not just tied to its identity but strengthens its capabilities,” highlighted the Prime Minister.

The PM further highlighted efforts to boost progress in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Nagar, including elevating Chanderi handloom through Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Chanderi sarees and the establishment of a Craft Handloom Tourism Village in Pranpur to accelerate economic growth in the region.

“India is a land of sages, scholars, and saints, who have always guided society during challenging times,” stated the Prime Minister, highlighting that the life of Pujya Swami Advait Anand Ji Maharaj reflects this tradition.

He recalled the era when acharyas like Adi Shankaracharya expounded the profound knowledge of Advaita philosophy.

He noted that during the colonial period, society began to lose touch with this wisdom. However, it was during this time that sages emerged to awaken the nation’s soul through the principles of Advaita, he added, emphasising that Pujya Advait Anand Ji Maharaj carried forward this legacy by making the knowledge of Advaita accessible and simple for the common people, ensuring its reach to the masses.

Addressing the pressing global concerns of war, conflict, and the erosion of human values amidst material progress, the PM identified the root cause of these challenges as the mindset of division—of “self and other,” which distances humans from one another.

“The solution to these issues lies in the philosophy of Advaita, which envisions no duality”, he emphasised, explaining that Advaita is the belief in seeing the divine in every living being and, further, perceiving the entire creation as a manifestation of the divine.

He quoted Paramhans Dayal Maharaj, who beautifully simplified this principle as, ‘What you are, I am’. He remarked on the profoundness of this thought, which eliminates the divide of “mine and yours,” and noted that if universally embraced, it could resolve all conflicts.

The PM also performed darshan and pooja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple and toured the temple complex at Anandpur Dham. He welcomed the large number of devotees who had traveled from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and across the country.

He expressed his joy at participating in the celebrations of Baisakhi and the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji, paying respects to the pratham Padshahi Shri Shri 108 Shri Swami Advait Anand Ji Maharaj and other Padshahi saints.

He noted the historical significance of the day, marking the Mahasamadhi of Shri Dwitiya Padshahi Ji in 1936 and the union of Shri Tritiya Padshahi Ji with his true form in 1964.

The Prime Minister offered his tributes to these revered Gurus and extended his salutations to Maa Jageshwari Devi, Maa Bijasan, and Maa Janaki Karila Mata Dham. He conveyed his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Baisakhi and Shri Guru Maharaj Ji’s birth anniversary celebrations.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.