Hemant Soren marks Sido-Kanhu anniversary with development push in Santhal region

On the birth anniversary of Santhal freedom fighters Sido and Kanhu Murmu, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Bhognadih in the Sahibganj district, where he paid homage to the revered tribal icons and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the empowerment of marginalised communities. Accompanied by MLA Kalpana Soren and other regional leaders, the Chief Minister addressed a large public gathering, invoking the spirit of the 1855 Santhal rebellion as a moral compass for the state’s welfare-driven governance model.

Speaking from the historical heartland of Santhal resistance, the Chief Minister said that the government is focused on ensuring social, educational, and economic justice for tribal, Dalit, and backward populations. “Our ancestors fought valiantly for their rights over jal, jungle, and zameen. It is now our collective responsibility to honour their legacy by ensuring dignity, rights, and opportunities for all,” he said. Soren described the government’s agenda as one that seeks to rectify historical neglect through inclusive development and participatory administration.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister announced development schemes worth ₹437.85 crore for the Sahibganj, Pakur, and Godda districts under the Santhal Pargana division. A total of 507 schemes were either launched or had their foundation stones laid, including 361 completed projects worth ₹213.99 crore and 147 new initiatives amounting to ₹223.86 crore. Additionally, asset transfers and appointment letters were handed over to more than 3.14 lakh beneficiaries, with total benefits disbursed reaching ₹130.92 crore.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to decentralised and people-centric governance, the Chief Minister noted that essential services such as pensions and food security benefits are now being delivered at citizens’ doorsteps. “Today, the elderly, widows, and vulnerable groups no longer have to make repeated rounds of government offices. The government has come to them,” he remarked, framing the approach as a defining feature of the ‘Abua Sarkar’ ethos.

In the domain of education, the Chief Minister highlighted reforms that have expanded access and improved quality, especially for underprivileged communities. He referred to the success of the Mukhyamantri Utkrisht Vidyalayas, which offer CBSE-based education to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. He also pointed to the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship programme, which supports 25 tribal students annually in pursuing higher education abroad—an initiative he described as a bridge between tradition and aspiration.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Santhal Pargana Commissioner Lalchand Dadel, Inspector General Kranti Kumar Gadidesi, local MPs and MLAs, district administration officials, and representatives from village councils and Zila Parishads. The Chief Minister’s visit to Bhognadih once again underscored the symbolic and strategic importance of the site, weaving together the historical memory of resistance with the state’s evolving development narrative.