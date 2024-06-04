Role of electrolytes during summer and foods rich in them

Summers—ask anyone, and they will say this is the season they dread the most. Rising temperatures, heatwaves making it impossible to venture outside, feeling exhausted easily due to extreme perspiration, sweat, and loss of appetite. The only respite is the time when you shut down your windows, draw the curtains, close the door, and switch on your AC. This is when you realize the role of electrolytes in your diet.

During summer, dehydration is a common issue. At such times, water alone is not enough because your body is losing potassium and sodium through sweat. The solution? Electrolytes. Electrolytes are essential for the body as they contain sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which are critical for maintaining bodily functions. While over-the-counter electrolyte powders are available, here are a few foods rich in electrolytes that are must-haves during summer.

Bananas

Feeling dehydrated and exhausted? Simple water won’t suffice. Grab a banana, and you will be astonished by the electrolyte composition of this wonder fruit. Rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, this fruit can give you instant energy and help maintain your body’s electrolyte balance. This is why it is often recommended to have a banana before hitting the gym for an energy boost.

Nuts

A handful of almonds or a few cashews can do wonders in helping you keep your electrolyte levels under control. Containing almost 270 mg of magnesium and 733 mg of potassium, nuts are a perfect addition to your diet for balancing electrolytes and fighting off exhaustion.

Yogurt

Yogurt not only provides you with prebiotics and probiotics but is also a storehouse of electrolytes, including magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and sodium. Yogurt contains 212 mg of phosphorus and 220 mg of potassium.

Potatoes

While health aficionados might shy away from this veggie, potatoes are a rich source of electrolytes that play role in helping you regain energy during the summer. With 620 mg of potassium, potatoes are also rich in Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

Watermelon

Summers and watermelons go hand in hand. This fruit keeps you hydrated and helps balance electrolyte levels as well. Watermelon contains almost 170 mg of potassium and magnesium.

Apart from these, you should also add broccoli, spinach, avocados, and coconut water to your diet to keep your body functioning optimally even during the scorching summer.