Patanjali’s Triphala and more: Ayurvedic drinks for well-being

When it comes to our well-being, we often resort to turning our whole routine upside-down. Whether it be signing up for a prime membership at the gym or discarding all the frozen food packets and replacing them with a variety of colorful veggies, we have all tried everything the internet, our friends, and neighbors have suggested to us. But what we often forget is that well-being starts from within and with small steps. Ayurveda believes that a balance between the mind, body, and the environment is of utmost importance if one wants to stay healthy emotionally, physically, and psychologically. Ayurvedic drinks are here on your rescue.

Detox waters and fruit-infused water have gained a lot of hype over the past few years. Ayurveda has been stressing the incorporation of Ayurvedic concoctions made with natural ingredients into one’s lifestyle for years. These detoxifying concoctions come with natural ingredients infused with benefits for your whole body. Interested? Here are a few that you could easily incorporate into your morning ritual with just a few basic ingredients from your kitchen.

Triphala Water

Triphala, a mix of Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki, are Ayurvedic herbs that, when combined, offer multiple benefits. From aiding in digestive issues, lowering blood pressure, and managing cholesterol and glucose levels to detoxifying the blood and acting as an antioxidant, Triphala does it all. You can soak Triphala in warm water at night, strain it, and have it in the morning. Alternatively, you could opt for Patanjali Divya Triphala Churna and reap its benefits.

Green Juice

A mix of cucumber, spinach, mint leaves, and lemon juice, this Ayurvedic concoction might not suit your taste buds but will surely benefit your health. Spinach is known to purify the blood with its cleansing properties, while antioxidants in lemon juice fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Juice the ingredients and serve by squeezing in lemon juice.

Ginger Water

Extremely simple to make, this concoction comes with a multitude of benefits. Ginger helps control your digestive fire while balancing your dosha. It also eliminates toxins from the body, purifies the blood, and helps maintain heart health. Mix freshly cut ginger in boiling water, strain it, and then sip on it.

Coriander Water

Coriander comes with antispasmodic properties and helps detoxify the body by removing all the toxins due to its diuretic properties. It helps cleanse your liver. Soak coriander seeds in water overnight and have it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Pomegranate juice, pineapple lemon water, and turmeric milk are a few other Ayurvedic drinks that you can incorporate into your diet for your overall well-being.