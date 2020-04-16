While everyone is doing their bit to combat the deadly Coronavirus and help the people who are in need, fashion designer Masaba Gupta has also stepped forward to join the initiative.

Masaba, on Wednesday, took to her official Instagram handle to announce that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative ‘Maskaba’.

She has shared some of the masks made by her brand and wrote, “We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable. – the Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine and we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of (sic).”

Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute to India’s fight against the deadly virus.