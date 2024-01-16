Neena Gupta shares ‘simple wedding’ photo with Vivek Mehra

In a heartwarming revelation, veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has taken a stroll down memory lane, sharing a glimpse of her ‘simple wedding’ with husband Vivek Mehra. The cherished moment, captured in an unseen photograph, emanates simplicity and warmth, reflecting the couple’s intimate bond.

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra embarked on their marital journey in the United States in 2008, and since then, their love has only deepened. The duo frequently retreats to their Mukteshwar home, where they find solace in each other’s company, away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry.

The throwback picture, unveiled by Neena Gupta on her Instagram Stories, transports us to the serene ambiance of their wedding day. Seated on stools, the couple is accompanied by a priest, creating a sacred atmosphere around them. A table adorned with a kalash stands before them, symbolizing auspicious beginnings. In this intimate setting, two women, including Neena’s daughter Masaba Gupta, grace the frame, with Masaba donning a blue and purple salwar-suit and holding an umbrella to shield the sun.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta radiates elegance in a simple red silk saree, complemented by a gajra adorning her hair and a red bindi on her forehead. Meanwhile, Vivek Mehra exudes grace in a brown kurta paired with white pyjamas, and a stole casually draped over his shoulder. The couple’s attire resonates with the understated beauty of their union.

This enchanting revelation comes after Neena Gupta’s previous marriage with Amlan Kusum Ghose, a fellow student at IIT-Delhi, ended within a year. The decision to part ways was mutual and amicable, paving the way for new chapters in her life. Additionally, there was a brief engagement with Shaarangdev Pandit, the son of the renowned Pandit Jasraj.

Neena Gupta’s decision to share this personal moment with her fans highlights the authenticity and simplicity that defines her off-screen persona. As admirers celebrate the enduring love between Neena and Vivek, the photograph serves as a timeless testament to the beauty found in life’s unassuming moments.