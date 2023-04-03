Haryana to make face masks mandatory for mass gathering

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij on Monday said in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state, wearing of face masks will be made mandatory in the state, especially in crowded areas where the gathering is expected to be above 100 persons.

Presiding over a meeting on the arrangements and preparations to be made regarding Covid infection, Vij said it has been made mandatory for all health workers in the state to wear masks.

The minister said Covid tests will be mandatory for patients arriving at the hospital having a cough and cold. Apart from this, he said that directions have been given to do genome sequencing of the patients who tested Covid positive.

Vij said at present there are 724 active patients in Haryana but none of them are in the hospital. He said 25,404 Covid tests were conducted across the state during the last week.

The minister said the first vaccination dose of Covid was administered by 103 per cent, the second dose by 86 per cent, while all the civil surgeon officers of the state have been directed to motivate people to administer the precautionary dose.

He said following Covid protocols will help to curb the effect of Covid spreading. The minister advised everyone to follow social distance and wear a mask for safety.

During the meeting, the health minister was apprised that on 10 and 11 April, mock drills will be organized at several places in the state. Testing, tracing, treatment, team work, tracking, and monitoring are being done in the state.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued to all civil surgeons of the state to double the testing.