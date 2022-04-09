Chaitra Navratri 2022 Durga Ashtami Significance

Out of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri 2022, Durga Ashtami is considered to be the second last day of this period. Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mahagauri on this day. The Mahagauri form of the goddess is considered to provide Wealth and a luxurious lifestyle. Ashtami happens to be on April 9,2022.

Kanya pujan is done on this day by some devotees. During this ritual nine girls are worshipped in the form of nine Devis. It is believed that worship of these girls would provide the blessings of the goddess.

Devotees who are fasting do Durga puja and start taking the routine meals from today onwards. Some who do not partake fast for all nine days fast on ashtami. The “Ashtami Vrat” is considered to provide good fortune and good luck. It is also believed that those who worship Devi Durga on the Ashtami tithi would be relieved from all their worries and their bad karma would be nullified.