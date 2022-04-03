Chaitra Navratri 2022: Day 2 significance and celebration

This year’s second day of Chaitra Navratri 2022, April 2, is devoted to one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga known as Goddess Brahmcharini. She is worshiped on the second day of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri. Maa Brahmacharini signifies purity, sincerity, and devotion and she is shown wearing white clothes and holding a ‘Japa mala’ in her right hand and ‘kamandal’ in her left hand.

The name Brahmacharini derives from two words ‘Brahma’ which means penance and ‘charini’ which means the person who performs the penance.

From an astrological aspect, Maa Brahmacharini governs the planet Mars and worshiping her can eliminate all bad effects on mars. Maa Brahmachari is also considered the Goddess of knowledge and penance and so she is also worshiped by students for the right guidance and enlightenment.

This avatar of Maa Durga teaches penance, devotion, restraint, and solitude. It teaches that one should not abandon his or her duties when faced with adversity. Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini for virtue, peace, prosperity, happiness, and nobility. On this day devotees wear white. This color signifies peace and purity which Maa Brahmacharini represents.

Puja vidhi of Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 2

On the second day of the Chaitra Navratri Maa Brahmacharini is bathed with milk, curd, butter, honey, and sugar, and is later offered roli, sandalwood, rice (Akshat), and flowers (lotus or hibiscus).

After these offerings, the Maa Brahmachari chant is sung while performing the aarti. The chant is as follows:

“Dadhanakara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalam।

Devi prasidathu mayi brahmacharinya nuththama॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥”